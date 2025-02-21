AGF Asks Adeleke To Stop LG Poll, Says A’Court Has Restored APC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, has asked Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to put the local government election scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, on hold.

According to the justice minister, the Court of Appeal, Akure division, on February 10, 2025, nullified the judgement of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, delivered on November 25, 2022.

The AGF said the verdict of the appellate court implied that the All Progressives Congress (APC) local council chairmen formerly sacked by the lower court have been restored.

At least six persons have been confirmed dead since Monday, when APC and PDP members clashed in Osun State over the control of local government councils.

Before the clash, the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, raised the alarm on Sunday that APC members backed by security agencies want to hijack the council secretariats in the state.

The governor, who belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had also asked President Bola Tinubu to caution one of his ministers, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, over the impending clash.

Fagbemi said, “Accordingly, the judgement of the Court of Appeal had by implication effectively restored the elected Local Government officials removed by the Federal High Court, back to their offices.

“According to the facts made available to my office, it was the attempt by the said elected officials to resume back in their positions that was resisted by some disgruntled elements which led to the crisis.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke is no doubt aware of this scenario and ought, as a leader to have called the disgruntled elements to order in accordance with his Oath of Office to maintain law and order in Osun State.

“Notwithstanding the judgment of the Court of Appeal referenced above, which in effect means that the term of office of the elected officials has regained currency and will naturally run out in October, 2025, His Excellency has insisted that a new Local Government election shall be held on Saturday, 22nd February, 2025.

“Any such election that may be held will not only be invalid since the term of office of the elected officials just restored by the judgement of the Court of Appeal will still be running until October 2025, it will also amount to an egregious breach of the Constitution which Governor Adeleke has sworn to uphold.

“Again, the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which has validated and entrenched Local Government autonomy also strengthens the obligation on Governor Adeleke to ensure smooth, non-violent transition from one elected officials to another in accordance with the statutorily prescribed 3 year tenure.”