(BREAKING) : Gunmen Hijack Two Passenger Buses In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have reportedly hijacked two commercial buses with passengers in Rivers State.

The buses are heading to Kalabari riverine axis in Degema, Asaritoru and Akukutoru Local Government Councils from Port-Harcourt were allegedly hijacked along Degema/Buguma/Abonnema Road on East/West road.

Rivers Police Command was yet to confirm the incident but locals said the development caused tension in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the passengers and the buses were unknown.

Details Shortly…