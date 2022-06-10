Sacked Teachers Stage Protests In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recently sacked one thousand teachers by governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra State, South East Nigeria, yesterday took to the streets to protest the government action which they say is unfair.

African Examiner reports that the affected teachers were engaged by the administration of the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr. Willy Obiano.

The protesters who went round streets in Awka, the Anambra State capital, are insisting that they possess all requirements to remain in their job.

It would be recalled that the teachers, who were part of those that sat for the recently cancelled Computer -Based Test for recruitment, were engaged by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of various schools in the State during the Obiano administration to boost Staff strenght in the secondary schools.

They were however, receiving salaries that were below government employees, but were later converted to permanent staff in Anambra State schools towards the end of the Obiano administration.

The protesters, who barricaded the entrance of the state House of Assembly in Awka, displayed placards with various inscriptions.

They insisted that it is not proper to disengaged them just like that by governor Soludo, even when they were duly employed by the Anambra State government under the administration of Obiano.

However, Soludo, who reacted to the protest via his Chief Press Secretary CPS, Mr. Christian Aburime, assured that no qualified teacher would be sacked.

He said “For the avoidance of doubt, no qualified teacher in the state’s school system has been relieved of his/her appointment

“The government is rather repositioning the education sector according to standard practice and in line with the objectives of the Soludo administration.

According to him, “the affected PTA teachers who were “converted” to the school system in the last days of the last administration in an irregular, hazy circumstances, were only asked to regularize their employment with the government by taking part in the online teachers’ recruitment test initiated by the state” he clarified.