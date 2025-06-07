Akwa Ibom Commissioner Resigns Over Refusal To Join APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The commissioner for special duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Ini Ememobong, has resigned.

The African Examiner writes that on Friday, Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom, decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eno made the switch official after about three months of talking about his desire to leave the PDP.

“I am told that some of you say you will not come. You are free not to join me, but you won’t be in my state executive council,” Eno said.

Ememobong, in a resignation letter dated June 6 and addressed to Eno, stated that he cannot join the APC as he referenced the governor’s directive, which allows appointees who refuse to decamp with him to resign.

“The experience garnered within this period has been very enlightening and I profoundly value the privileged opportunity to have served in your administration,” the letter reads.

“You have directed that any appointee who is unwilling to accompany you to switch from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress should resign.

“Ipso facto, based on my conviction, I will be unable to join the All Progressives Congress. I hereby most respectfully tender my resignation as Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port and a member of the State Executive Council.”

In a post on Facebook, Ememobong stated that he resolved not to join the APC because of his “principles and long-standing opposition” to the party.

According to him, his decision does not in any way affect his relationship with Eno, who sees him as a brother.