Algeria Threaten To Expel 12 French Diplomatic Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – France said on Monday that Algeria was threatening to expel 12 of its diplomatic staff, adding that it would take immediate reprisals should that occur in the latest flare-up between them.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a statement that the Algerian authorities were demanding that 12 of France agents leave Algerian territory within 48 hours.

”If the decision to expel our agents is maintained, we will have no choice but to respond immediately,’’ he said.

Algeria over the weekend protested against Frances’s detention of an Algerian consular agent suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an Algerian.

French media said three people, including the diplomat, were under investigation over the seizure of Algerian government opponent Amir Boukhors.

There was no immediate confirmation from Algeria of an imminent expulsion.

France’s relations with its former colony have long been complicated but took a turn for the worse in 2024 when French President Emmanuel Macron angered Algeria by backing Morocco’s position over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Barrot had said ties were returning to normal after a visit to Algeria. (dpa/NAN