Alleged Attempted Kidnap: Evans’ Co-defendant Dies Of HIV

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, November 29th, 2021




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Chiemeka Arinze, one of the codefendants in the alleged kidnap  trial of  Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has died in the custody of Correctional Services.

African Examiner reports that Arinze was charged  alongside, Evans, Joseph Emeka, and Udeme Upong with the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors

They were arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

They were also charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

According to his death certificate obtained  on Monday, Arinze passed away at 9.08pm on Nov. 26 as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest.



The death certificate which was issued by Ajeromi General Hospital, Ajegunle signed by Dr B.E Salisu indicated that the deceased who died at the age of 45 was also suffering from complicated Advanced HIV.

According to officials of the Correctional facilities who spoke under anonymity, Arinze, who was battling ill health, was rushed from the hospital of the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Center to a General Hospital on Friday where he passed away.

As at the time of the filing of this report, the counsel to Arinze, Mr Ogedi Ogu is in court for the hearing of kidnapping case which is slated for hearing.

He disclosed  that he intends to inform the court of Arinze’s demise and apply to withdraw from the case.

