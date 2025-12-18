Amaechi: I Won’t Be Vice President to Anyone

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has ruled out serving as vice president to any presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Speculation had circulated that the former Rivers State governor might deputise former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is widely expected to emerge as the presidential flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

However, speaking at an event in Abuja, Amaechi dismissed the idea, insisting that he has no interest in the vice-presidential role.

“I will not be vice president to anybody. There are too many reasons why I won’t be vice president to anybody,” he said.

“The first reason is that I am too presidential to be vice president.”

Amaechi, who is also seeking the ADC’s presidential ticket, argued that the problem with the office of vice president in Nigeria is structural rather than ceremonial. According to him, the position is designed to be subordinate and largely dependent on the disposition of the president.

He claimed that vice presidents often wield little real power and remain at the mercy of the president’s temperament.

“We will quarrel,” Amaechi said. “Instead of that, I would rather be a minister than be a vice president.”