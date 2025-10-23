Amaechi Pushes For ADC Presidential Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has opened up concerning his experiences in solving the security crisis in his state during his time as governor.

Amaechi, who wants the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, ahead of the 2027 election, stated that Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was filled with criminals when his administration came in.

Speaking to some stakeholders in a video clip he uploaded on his Facebook page on Thursday, Amaechi stated that economic activities in Port Harcourt had died but it came back to life by his administration within six months.

He stated that this experience has given him an advantage over other aspirants in the opposition party.

He said: “I served as a governor in a state where people were being killed and being kidnapped. Robbery was on the increase; people couldn’t go out in Port Harcourt.

“Parties weren’t going on and hospitals were in crisis. The only source of entertainment to men was their wives but in six months after we came in, we chased away the criminals.

“We called people to go back to work and parties and asked them to do whatever they wanted to do. So I am the only aspirant of the party that does not only come with experience but has served in a state where what is facing us now has faced us.”