American Envoy Applauds Growing U.S.-Nigeria Cultural Ties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has lauded the growing transcontinental relationship between America and Nigeria, particularly in the creative industry.

The American envoy said the U.S. government is committed to strengthening the burgeoning cultural ties between the two countries through music, arts, film, cultural heritage, and professional and educational exchanges.

Ambassador Leonard gave the commendation at a reception party hosted by the US Mission Nigeria, ahead of the 15th Headies Award holding later in the year in Atlanta, United States of America. The Annual Headies Music Awards will be held for the first time in Atlanta.

The Public Affairs Sections of the U.S. Mission in Abuja and Lagos support programmes that connects American creatives with their Nigerian counterparts. Through these people-to-people connections, the U.S. Mission hopes to foster a deeper relationship between the people of Nigeria and the United States.

She noted that the choice of Atlanta to host the Headies symbolises the growing relationship between the music industries in the United States and Nigeria and the growing popularity of Nigerian music in the United States.

“This year’s Headies awards will highlight the growing U.S.-Nigeria ties and the vast potential of Nigerian musicians as cultural exporters to the African continent and beyond”, she said.

She further explained that cultural exchange advances U.S.-Nigeria strategic partnership by forging lasting ties between American and Nigerian artists and shining a spotlight on the vibrant creative community in Nigeria and the United States.

“The U.S. government has long recognized the role of music in diplomacy, with its emphasis on free expression, improvisation, and democratic and collaborative teamwork. Sharing music is one of the best ways to find common ground with people on an exchange program. The appeal of music is truly universal”, she added.

Similarly, Acting U.S. Consul General Brandon Hudspeth observed that cultural and artistic exchanges are just one way the United States partners with the people and government of Nigeria.

“We continue to explore innovative ways to foster valuable people-to-people connections between our two countries

The U.S. Mission is honored to partner with the Headies. This year’s Headies Awards will highlight the Nigerian music industry’s creativity and growing global reach”, he further stated.

Executive Producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun said it is the first year the Headies will be held outside of Nigeria. He described Atlanta as home to many prominent hip-hop and R&B artists and their record labels.

“The Headies recognizes outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. Our goal is to continue to support the development of talent and nurture innovation in the music industry”, he stressed.