Russia Hopes Tehran, Baku To Settle Border Tensions Diplomatically – Foreign Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Moscow expected that Iran and Azerbaijan would resolve the situation on the border through political and diplomatic methods, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“We consistently advocate reduction of tensions on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran.

“We are convinced that all issues in relations between these two states, which are close to each other, should be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic methods.

“Disagreements should be overcome in the spirit of good neighbourliness in this way,’’ Zakharova said at a news conference.

