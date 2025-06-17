Analysis: 2025 AWS Pageant: As Enugu Chapter Roll Out Drums For Queen Adaora Ikpeama

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Africa Women Summit (AWS), is a highly revered platform that encourages women to network, connect, and collaborate with like-minded individuals. The organization is equally designed to empower women across the African continent, bringing together leaders, innovators, and change makers to discuss pivotal issues, share success stories and forge new paths.

Since inception in 2018, the body, a brain child of Mr. Kalada Belema Meshack-Hart, a Nigerian,

has consistently brought together extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds, fields, and countries to foster meaningful connections, drive impactful conversations, and facilitate transformative change.

The body has over the years continued to leverage on her existing structure to change the perceived negative narrative of Women in the African continent.

Its founder, a well-known gender advocate and a passionate voice for women’s rights has no doubt, used the platform to build solid bridges across nations in Africa and remains committed in empowering members as well as transforming Africa.

There is no gainsaying the fact that AWS is a trailblazing platform that ignites the spirit of empowerment, collaboration, and progress for women across the African continent.

The body which was born out of a deep desire to uplift and empower women in Africa, recognizing their immense potential as catalysts for social, economic, and political transformation, and has truly touched the lives of African Women. It has indeed grown into a powerful movement, creating opportunities and platforms that unleash the untapped potential of African women.

However, one interesting aspect of its programmes that has really popularized the group and placed her name in the global map is the prestigious annual (AWS) global pageant competition during which a contestant emerges winner and crowned Queen of the year.

The 2024 edition took place in Nairobi, the Kenya capital. To the Glory of God, the 2025 edition was held at Cairo, the capital of Egypt, between 8-10, May and was won by a young vibrant Nigerian, Her Majesty, Queen Adaora Gabriella Jennifer Ikpeama, from Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria.

The 22 year old Queen, and graduate of International Relations, from Godfrey Okoye University Enugu, represented Nigeria at this year’s event from where she smiled back home to Nigeria with the crown on her head.

Overjoyed with the victory of one of their own, members of the Enugu state chapter of AWS, recently staged a red carpet reception in a grand style in honour of the African reigning Queen.

The ceremony which began at the Akanu Ibiam international Airport, Enugu after the arrival of the Queen, later shifted to her parents residence in Enugu, the state capital, where the group, friends and well wishers rolled out their drums to make the victorious Ikpeama welcome.

Speaking at the grand reception venue, the Senior Special Assistant SSA, to the Governor of Enugu state, on Sustainable Development Goals SDGs and the State Coordinator of the Africa Women Summit, Engr. Mrs. Onyinye Akubuilo-Okpalanma, congratulated the incumbent Queen, describing her as Nigeria’s pride and Africa’s shining light.

She said “Your crown is not just an ornament, it is a symbol of your voice, your vision, and your victory for girls everywhere”. “Her dedication embodies the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 5, Gender Equality and Empowerment of All Women and Girls.

Engr. Onyinye also used the fora to commend the leadership of AWS both in Nigeria and across Africa, expressing satisfaction with the Founder of the Africa Women Summit, Mr. Kalada Belema Meshac-Hart, for his vision and leadership style.

She also applauded the AWS Nigeria Country President, Mrs. Kenechukwu Umegwuagu-Francis, and the Vice President of AWS South-East, Dr. (Mrs.) Rose Okpara, for their tireless efforts in nurturing a platform that empowers women to shine and lead.

“As Queen Adaora continues to inspire young girls in Nigeria and across Africa, her journey serves as a powerful reminder that when passion meets purpose, greatness is inevitable. Her story is not just one of personal achievement but of collective progress in the fight for equity, representation, and empowerment for every African girl.

The Coordinator paid special tribute to Queen Adaora’s dedication, stressing that the Queen’s rise to global recognition was not by mere coincidence, but a testament to her passion, hard work, and unwavering commitment to girl-child development.

According to Akubuilo-Okpalanma, this is indeed, “celebration of beauty, intelligence, and unwavering commitment to girl-child development, in Nigeria” adding that the country is honored for her exceptional achievements on the continental and global stages.

“Representing Nigeria at the recently concluded Africa Women Summit (AWS) global pageant in Cairo, Egypt, where she was crowned Africa Women Summit Global Queen is amazing, and we from Enugu state are proud of her.”

The Coordinator added that “This outstanding achievement further affirmed her role as a beacon of empowerment and leadership for African women and girls.

In a remark, the member representing Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Barrister. Cyriacus Omeha, described the Queen as a proud daughter of the locality .

He said “her victory is a testament to the competitive spirit of the people of Ezeagu and their all round socio-cultural make-up which easily distinguishes them amongst their peers.”

“I congratulate Queen Adora for her well deserved victory and hope that she will deploy the social platform earned by this feat to mentor young girls into aspiring and achieving their full potentials.”

The colourful event was attended by stakeholders of Ezeagu Council area, notable dignitaries from different parts of the country, government representatives, and community stakeholders.

Also in attendance were the immediate past Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barr. (Mrs.) Cecilia Ezeilo; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters, Barr. Olangwa Ezekwu; former Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources, Hon. Mrs. Felicia Ikpeama, amongst others.