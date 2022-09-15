Messi Creates Champions League Record As Salzburg Hold Chelsea In Potter’s First Game

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lionel Messi set a new Champions League scoring record after helping Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Wednesday night.

The Israeli side took the lead in the 24th minute through Tjaronn Chery before Messi drew PSG level on 37 minutes.

Messi’s goal means he has become the first player to find the net against 39 different teams in UEFA Champions League, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo who is on 38.

It was the first time that Messi had scored a goal against a club from Israel. That meant that he has now scored against at least one club from all 19 different nations he has faced in the Champions League across his career.

Messi’s strike in Israel also meant that it was the 18th successive season in which he had found the net in the Champions League – another competition record.

His first goal in the competition came in the 2005/06 campaign for Barcelona against Greek team Panathinaikos.

And after equalizing got his side Messi then turned provider after setting up Kylian Mbappe to make it 2-1 on 69 minutes.

And with two minutes left Neymar added the third goal to seal the win for the Ligue 1 champions.

While in other games Juventus’ poor run continued as they lost 2-1 at home to Benfica.

Arkadiusz Milik gave Juventus the lead on four minutes but with two minutes left in the first half Benfica equalized thanks to Joao Mario from the penalty spot.

And in the 55th minute David Neres netted the winner to inflict Juventus’ second loss in the group.

While PSG and Benfica – both on six points – are first and second respectively, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa are yet to register a point.

At Stamford Bridge it was not the best of starts for new manager Graham Potter as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Salzburg in Group E.

The Blues are now winless in their opening two games in the group stage.

Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead in the 48th minute before Noah Okafor made it 1-1 with 15 minutes left.

At the Etihad Manchester City came from a goal down to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 with summer signing Erling Haaland scoring against his former club.

And in other results, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli thrashed Rangers 3-0 at Ibrox, champions Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at the Bernabeu and Sevilla held Copenhagen to a goalless draw in Denmark.