Anambra 2025: APC Aspirant Plans To Defeat Soludo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular businessman and Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has officially announced his intention to contest the upcoming November 8, 2025, Anambra State Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Okonkwo stated this on Saturday during the inauguration of his provisional campaign council at his country home in Ire Village, Ogidi, Idemili North LGA Anambra State saying that he is contesting for the position of the governor to take over from the present governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as he in intends to make Anambra a beacon of excellence and good governance.

He said: “My agenda includes major infrastructure renewal, improved healthcare, and the modernisation of agriculture to boost food security and wealth creation.”

Okonkwo also refuted claims that he is new to the APC saying that he is a foundational member of what is today the All Progressives Congress Party.

He said: “I am a bonafide APC member whose loyalty and involvement cannot be dismissed.

“Zoning as a non-essential factor in Anambra politics, the state’s challenges demand competence, not sectional considerations.

“Anambra is facing serious challenges, and now more than ever, we must prioritize competence over zoning. It is time to choose the best candidate who can lead the charge to rescue and rebuild our state.”