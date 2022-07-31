Anambra Community Demands Justice Over Gruesome Murder Of Chimamanda’s Sister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra community have expressed shock over the alleged gruesome murder of one of the sisters of the renowned novelist Chimamanda Adichie.

The incident happened at Ogbunike, Oyi local government area on July 19.

The 40-year-old daughter of Abba, Njikoka local government area and mother of five, Mrs Nkiru Okoye, was said to have been killed without any cause.

Her husband, the family and the community are demanding justice over her death.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident Sunday to The Nation .