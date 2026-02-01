Anambra CP Orders Surveillance Over IPOB Sit-at-Home Threat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – – The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered increased security operations following a sit-at-home order linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Orutugu held an emergency closed-door security meeting on Sunday at the police headquarters in Awka with area commanders, tactical teams, and other security agencies.

After the meeting, the police boss directed an immediate rise in intelligence-led patrols, security surveillance, and proactive policing to prevent any threat to lives and property.

The move follows a sit-at-home directive said to be issued by IPOB for Monday, February 2, 2026, in solidarity with traders at the Onitsha Main Market. A statement credited to IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful had called for a shutdown of economic and social activities across the South-East.

However, IPOB lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor later dismissed the order, describing it as fake. He said the person behind the message had been compromised and that IPOB no longer supports sit-at-home actions.

In a statement on Sunday, the police commissioner said security agencies had noticed a pattern of social media messages designed to spread fear and misinformation. He urged residents not to panic and to ignore unverified reports.

Orutugu praised residents for remaining calm and cooperative and encouraged them to report any suspicious activity to security agencies.

The meeting was attended by leaders of joint security forces and a representative of the Anambra State Government.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has announced that the Onitsha Main Market will reopen on Monday and assured traders and residents of adequate security.

The police command said it remains committed to maintaining peace and protecting everyone in the state.