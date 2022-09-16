Europa: Man United Bounce Back As Nervy West Ham Overcome Silkeborg

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United bounce back from Real Sociedad defeat with 2-0 win over Sheriff FC.

The result showed that United moved up to second in their Europa League Group E behind Sociedad.

Ten Hag men will next face Neil Lennon’s Omonia from Cyprus in the competition after the international break on October 6.

Our correspondent reports that first-half goals from Sancho (17 mins) and Cristiano Ronaldo (39 mins) penalty in Moldova are all needed for the 3 points.

While in the Europa Conference league West Ham come from behind to beat Danish side Silkeborg after Manuel Lanzini, Gianluca Scamacca and Craig Dawson score first-half goals as Hammers make it two wins out of two in Group B.

Kasper Kusk and Soren Tengstendt were on target for hosts.

”It should have been a comfortable win,” says David Moye, West Ham manager.