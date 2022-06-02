W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Anambra Native Doctor Held Over Beheading Of Lawmaker

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A native doctor allegedly working for gunmen in Anambra State has been arrested.

His arrest followed the kidnap and beheading of the lawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency, Okechukwu Okoye.

It was learnt yesterday that the 70-year-old man was arrested in Unubi, in the Nnewi South council of the state. Some of his fetish items were recovered by the security operatives who effected his arrest



Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed that security personnel have been tracking perpetrators of attack in the state.

