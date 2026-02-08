Anambra Police Confirms Killing Of Community Leader, Vow To Arrest Perpetrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the president General of the Ogidi community and one other person, vowing to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Its said “the incident, which occurred in the evening of 6th February 2026 at the School Field, Ogidi, is allegedly linked to the recent capture and killing of a known notorious cultist within the community.

A statement by the state police public Relations officer PPRO, SP, Tochukwu Ikenga made available to newsmen weekend , said “Following the report, police operatives swiftly took over the scene of the incident and commenced investigations.

“The Command is currently working with eyewitness accounts and other available intelligence to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He said the “Anambra State Police Command assures members of the public that all efforts are being intensified to bring those responsible to justice. Residents are urged to remain calm and cooperate with the police as investigations continue.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course” he assured