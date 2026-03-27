Anambra Police Exhumes Corpse Of 52 Year Old Man Killed By Cousin, Arrests Suspect

(AFRICAN EXAMNER) — Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Anambra state police Command have arrested a 35-year-old suspect, Chukwudalu Ezeani, ‘male‘, in connection with the murder of his male cousin, Chinedu Ezeani, a

52 years old man whose corpse has been exhumed for necessary forensic examinations.

The police investigation revealed that the deceased had earlier been declared missing about eight months ago.

A statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said “Preliminary investigations reveal that on 1st August 2025 at about 8:00 pm, the suspect allegedly killed the deceased at his residence in Afube Village, Amichi, and buried the body in a shallow grave within his compound, concealing the crime for about eight months.

“The Case, which was initially reported as a missing person incident at Amichi Police Station, was later revisited by detectives following credible intelligence, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

According to Ikenga, “upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and led operatives to the burial site within his compound, where the corpse was exhumed.

He said “he remains have been deposited for necessary forensic examination, while the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“The Anambra State Police Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring justice and urges members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station.