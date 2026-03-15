Anambra PPRO, Ikenga Bags NIPR Life Reputation Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra state chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has honoured the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, with the prestigious Life Reputation Award.

The organization led by Dr. Ngozi Ulogu said the honour is in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public communication, professional excellence, and reputation management in public service.

Ikenga, was Presented with the award weekend during a colourful ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, ICC Awka, the Anambra state capital,

The event, attracted distinguished personalities from different sectors of the economy such as the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, renowned industrialist Chief Cletus Ibeto, former Minister of Aviation Chief Osita Chidoka, top government officials, captains of industry, traditional rulers, media practitioners, and members of the public relations community.

The Life Reputation Award is one of the recognitions conferred by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations to honour individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professionalism, integrity, and excellence in reputation management and public communication.

Conferring the award on the Anambra Police spokesman, the Institute noted his remarkable role in strengthening strategic communication within the Nigeria Police Force in Anambra state, particularly through effective information management, proactive engagement with the media, and initiatives aimed at enhancing public trust and improving police community relations.

It added that the recognition is also as a result of his efforts in promoting transparency, timely dissemination of information, and fostering constructive dialogue between the Police and the public.

According to the body, such key factors have contributed to improved public understanding of policing activities in Anambra state.

The event also served as a platform to celebrate individuals and institutions that have distinguished themselves in promoting ethical communication, positive reputation, and impactful leadership in their respective fields.