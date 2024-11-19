Anambra Sit At Home Attack: Police Vow To Fish out Killers Of 4 Vigilante Operatives In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police in Anambra state, Nnaghe Obono Itam, has vowed that the Command would do everything within its powers to fish out the criminal elements that murdered four vigilante operatives and left two others seriously injured in the State today, Monday 18th, November 2024.

A statement made available to African Examiner by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said “the Armed men today 18/11/2024, unprovoked by 8:45 am operating in unregistered Lexus 330 SUV and Honda FJ Cruiser SUV at Ekeagu Abatete, murdered three members of the Vigilantes and injured another unsuspecting member of the public.

“Also, at Ukpo junction, Dunkunofia LGA while escaping a hot chase by the Police Responding Team, shot and killed another member of the vigilante, injured another and set two vehicles ablaze.

“Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The CP condoles with the family, friends and Community of the deceased, stating that the Police shall leave no stone unturned until those behind the barbaric act are arrested and justice served.

“Further development shall be communicated, Please” he stated.