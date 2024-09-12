Anambra To Punish Parents Who Use Their Children For Street Begging

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Government of Anambra State has vowed to punish parents who use their children for street begging and prostitution.

The state commissioner for information, Paul Nwosu, stated that irrespective of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s free education programme in Anambra, some parents still insist on sending their children and wards to the streets begging for alms.

In a statement issued on Thursday Nwosu said “There is absolutely no reason why these kids shouldn’t be in schools instead of milling under Aroma flyover and our other city centres in seeming vagrancy.”

Lamenting on the situation, Nwosu stated that the practice is disrupting against the efforts of the government to mordenise and regenerate the state.

The statement continues: “It is so troubling seeing healthy children who ought to be in schools being used as beggars at the bus stops, road intersections, and along our streets.

“It’s time all the unrepentantly incorrigible parents who release their children for this unhealthy practice are stopped in their tracks.

“This is a smear on Governor Soludo’s sustained effort to regenerate our major cities and urban centres.

“Parents and syndicates who send these minors to go and beg for them on the streets must be reminded that there is a law prohibiting child begging and prostitution and so on.

“Henceforth, a more coordinated action would be taken by relevant government agencies to get to the root of the matter so that an effective stop will be put to it.

“The children deserve to be in the schools enjoying the free education guaranteed by governor Soludo instead of being on the streets, begging for alms they eventually give to the adults.”