Aniocha/Oshimili 2023: Onochieobodo, Kwankwaso Shut Down Asaba, Visit Asagba Of Asaba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party contesting for the 2023 House of Representatives in Aniocha/ Oshimili, Anthony Onochei Ochei (Onochieobodo) on Wednesday was received by a joyous crowd as he paraded the streets of Asaba alongside the presidential candidate and National leader of the NNPP, His Excellency, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to available information, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was a two-time governor of Kano State and also a former defence minister, was in Ogwashi-Ukwu, which is the home town of Onochieobodo to officially commission the campaign office of the aspiring lawmaker.

Dr Kwankwaso was full of praises for Onochieobodo and he tasked every person present at the event to make sure that the aspiring lawmaker gets the needed votes to ensure his entrance into the green chamber as he is sure that the renowned accountant will deliver the goods and bring dividends of democracy to the people if he gets the ticket.

After the official commissioning, Onochieobodo, Kwankwaso alongside other party chieftains visited the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien, CFR, JP, who prayed for the visitors and wished them well.

Also, Onochieobodo and Kwankaso campaigned in Oko, a community in Asaba and were received by a mammoth crowd.