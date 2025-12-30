Anthony Joshua’s £100m Fight With Tyson Fury in Doubt After Car Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anthony Joshua’s proposed £100 million blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury could be in jeopardy following a car accident in Nigeria.

The British-Nigerian boxing star was reportedly involved in a crash on Monday along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, where he was pulled alive from a badly damaged SUV.

Tragically, two close friends who were travelling with Joshua were confirmed dead after the incident.

Although initial reports suggested the former heavyweight champion escaped without life-threatening injuries, fresh indications point to the possibility that his condition may be more serious than first disclosed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, there are concerns that Joshua may have suffered knee and rib injuries, raising doubts about his readiness for a potential showdown with Fury next year.

Videos circulating on social media show the 36-year-old visibly in pain as bystanders assisted in removing him from the wreckage.

The incident has now cast uncertainty over Joshua’s immediate boxing future, with fans and analysts awaiting official updates on his health and recovery.