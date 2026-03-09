Anthony Okon Placid Appointed New Spokesman for Nigeria Police Force

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) _ The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has appointed Anthony Okon Placid as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force. He replaces ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, whose new posting has not been announced.

Placid is a seasoned officer with wide experience in administration, operations, intelligence, training, and international peacekeeping. He was recruited into the Nigeria Police Force in 1996 and commissioned in 1998.

He has served in several roles in Nigeria and abroad, including Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Chief of Training for the African Union Mission in Sudan, Head of Training and Development for the UN Mission in Darfur, and Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Robbery Unit in Kaduna State. He also held positions in intelligence, operations, and administration across various states.

Placid holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo and a Master’s in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos. He has attended professional and international courses in police studies, human rights, gender awareness, and international humanitarian law.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Commonwealth Human Rights Trainers, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (mni) in December 2025.

Placid is married with children and enjoys music, football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, and social engagement.

He can be reached at 07031179186.