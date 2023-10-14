Anyanwu Remains PDP National Secretary -NWC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) says the party’s candidate in the Nov. 11 Imo State Governorship election, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu will remain the party National Secretary.

The party made the clarification in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday.

Ologunagba said that the attention of the NWC of PDP had been drawn to a statement by a group mischievously purporting that the NWC had relieved Anyanwu of his elected position as national secretary.

“The NWC states In very clear terms that the claim by the group is completely false as the NWC did not at any time relieve or contemplate to relieve the National Secretary, Anyanwu of his position.

“The NWC therefore strongly condemns the action of this group which is obviously the handiwork of those who intend to embarrass, cause disaffection and division in our party in their attempt to distract the PDP, our candidate, Anyanwu and the people of Imo State in the quest to rescue the State from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The NWC states and cautions that no matter how strongly an individual or group feels about an issue, resorting to fabrications, lies and claiming of a non-existent decision by the NWC is highly condemnable, “ Ologunagba said.

He urged Nigerians, particularly PDP teeming members and supporters in Imo to disregard the said false claims as Anyanwu remains the PDP national secretary and candidate of the party in the Nov. 11, Governorship election.

“The NWC charges the PDP in Imo to remain united, focused, at alert and continue to resist the antics of suppressive forces which are bent at distracting our Party in the march to victory on Nov. 11,” Ologunagba said. (NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



