APC Expels Ondo Lawmaker Over Anti-party Activities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilaje Local Government Area (LGA), has expelled Mrs Favour Semilore-Tomomewo, the lawmaker representing Ilaje Constituency 2 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, over anti-party activities.

The expulsion of Semilore-Tomomewo, the only woman in the state Assembly, is allegedly connected with the just-concluded governorship poll won by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

A copy of her expulsion letter, jointly signed by Mr Olamigoke Ajimuda and Taid Omosule, Ilaje Constituency 2 Ward Chairman and Secretary respectively, was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

The party alleged that Semilore-Tomomewo worked against the interest of the party in all political meetings, and publicly wore shirts with the logo of an opposition party.

“She is working against the interest of our party by funding, mobilising, canvassing supporters and publicly flying the logo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

“Having exhausted all known mechanisms to investigate your anti-party activities, the executives met, deliberated extensively and consequently expelled you from the party,” the letter stated.























