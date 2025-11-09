Adeboye To Tinubu: Move Fast, China Won’t Defend Nigeria If US Strikes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly and wisely in engaging with the United States following President Donald Trump’s recent comments on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump had reportedly directed the US Department of Defence to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria, accusing the Nigerian government of allowing the “killing of Christians” to continue unchecked. He further described Nigeria as a “disgraced country.”

Speaking during the November Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption City on Friday, Adeboye advised President Tinubu to employ diplomacy to calm tensions and convince Trump to delay any military action for about 100 days.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say to our government: move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely. Find a way to convince the President of America to delay his actions for about 100 days. Then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign,” Adeboye said.

He stressed that no global power would come to Nigeria’s defence in the event of external aggression, warning that the situation could quickly escalate if not handled with tact.

“When I say our leaders should move fast, diplomatically, and wisely, it’s because if America attacks us, China, Russia, and other world powers will condemn it strongly, but that’s all they’ll do. Britain won’t come to help us. No foreign power will,” he cautioned.

The cleric noted that while China had warned against foreign interference in Nigeria’s affairs following Trump’s threat on November 4, such statements should not be mistaken for a commitment to defend Nigeria militarily.

Adeboye called on the federal government to identify and expose the sponsors of terrorism and insurgency across the country, irrespective of their status or connections.

“In my usual quiet way, I have related with all the presidents who were around when this trouble started. Whatever I discussed with them privately, I did my best behind the scenes. But you can only advise the Commander-in-Chief, you can’t command him,” he said.

Turning to President Tinubu’s Independence Day address, Adeboye expressed disapproval of parts of the speech, particularly the claim that peace had returned to many communities in the North-East and North-West.

“I almost spoke last month when I heard the speech of my in-law (Tinubu), particularly that section that spoke about security. I heard him saying all is well now, that displaced people have returned to their villages. I almost said the one who wrote that speech does not like him,” he said.

“Somebody wrote it, but it was the president who read it. The question is: Didn’t he see the speech before he read it? My conclusion will be that several people around my beloved in-law are not telling him the truth.”

Adeboye, who described Tinubu as facing a difficult inherited security challenge, urged him to focus on finding practical solutions rather than relying on optimistic reports from aides.

“Our president inherited this problem. I am an applied mathematician; I am only interested in getting the problem solved,” he said.

The respected pastor lamented that Nigeria, once known for peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims, has been divided by politics and insecurity.

“This is not the time for jokes, grammar, or arguments. It’s not about Christians or Muslims; innocent people are dying,” he concluded,