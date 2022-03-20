How Soludo ‘ll Help Drive Southern Governors’ Agenda – Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has stated that Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra state, is a “great asset”.

African Examiner recalls that Soludo was sworn in as Anambra governor on Thursday as Willie Obiano left office after eight years in office.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor and chairman of the SGF, stated that Soludo “will further help drive our forum’s agenda, most especially on the economic well-being of our dear people”.

The SGF chairman enjoined Soludo to prepare for “the task ahead,” saying that the security and economic difficulties which engulf the southern region and the country as a whole need a coordinated efforts and unwavering dedication.

”We rejoice with our brother, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors’ Forum,” he said.

“We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.

“We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great asset to behold.

“We are particularly enamored by Gov. Soludo’s palpable passion for home-grown economic growth through effective mobilization of resources for development.

“For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.

“We are confident that owing to his background, Prof. Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.

“As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space.”