APC Primary: Three States Accredited, Journalists Barred

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The accreditation for delegates participating in the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential election is ongoing.

The accreditation is being held at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

Journalists were not allowed into the venue of the accreditation.

However, a member of the committee and a chieftain of the party in Delta, Barry Eka, told our correspondent that delegates from three states had so far completed their accreditation

He said, “Three states have completed their accreditation for delegates. The states are Ogun, Benue, and Lagos. ”

Eka said the accredited delegates were to proceed to the Eagles Square, the venue of the party’s special convention.

About 2,340 delegates across the 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory are expected to decide the fate of the party’s presidential aspirants should the party fail to agree on a consensus.

PUNCH