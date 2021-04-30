APC Threatens To Expose Mbaka To Pope

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekini Nabena has threatened to report Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to the Pope and Vatican for committing acts capable of destabilizing the country.

The APC leader alleged the recent call for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by the cleric were capable of instigating people against their leader and causing unrest in the country.

Mbaka, who in 2015 publicly endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and repeated same for his reelection in 2019, recently in a church service called on Buhari to resign or the National Assembly should impeach him if he fails to resign over escalating insecurity.

The cleric had complained during a service that no civilised leader would remain in power with the spate of violence in the country.

“How can people be dying and the chief security officer of the country would be sitting down without making any comment?” he questioned.

He further complained: “Gunmen attacking people everywhere. Buhari should have resigned honourably following his (alleged) failure as a leader. Let me tell you that if it were in a civilised country, President Buhari would have resigned by now. So, it is amazing that he has chosen to sit tight while people are dying daily.”

He called on the National Assembly to impeach the President in the face of intense poverty and insecurity across the nation.

But Nabena, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said it was unfortunate for a man of God “who is supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis to be threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

He referred to Mark 4: 35-40 where Jesus Christ calmed the storm when a wild wind came up and the waves was about to crash the boat.

Nabena noted instead of complaining or blaming captain of the boat, Jesus prayed and calmed the storm.

“One will wonder whom Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time. In fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authorities. That’s why he paid his tax.

“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there are lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration,” he said.

Nabena also called on other clerics to emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and many others who will rather fast and pray to avert crisis instead of threatening the government of the day.























