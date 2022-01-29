Army Blame Poor Road, Network, For Zamfara, Niger Killings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, has attributed the attacks in Zamfara and Niger states on poor road networks, communication infrastructure and the vastness of the affected communities.

Fleeing terrorists have been launching ferocious attacks on communities, killing and abducting many residents, following the bombardment of their territories in the northern part of the country by the military.

Between January 1 and 20, no fewer than 500 persons have died from such attacks.

On January 7, fleeing terrorists in Zamfara killed 200, while many other residents were killed and some abducted 13 days later.

Last week, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said over 300 persons were killed and 200 kidnapped between January 1 and 17 in at least 50 attacks in the state.

According to residents in Zamfara and Niger, the terrorists invaded their communities on motorcycles in large numbers.

But Akpor said, “The military has appropriately deployed troops to deal with the situation on the ground but you must understand these areas are vast. If you put the whole of the South-East inside Niger State, it would swallow it. When they tell you they moved from a place and went to cause havoc at another, if you don’t know how large this expanse of land is you would think it is something you can easily block and neutralise them.

“Also, the roads in these areas are very poor, and the communication infrastructure is also poor. Before we get information on the havoc wreaked by these terrorists, it takes two to three days. The road infrastructure to respond is terrible. We have taken everything into perspective and we are working very hard to ensure that no Nigerian suffers undue threat to life and properties.”

“A lot is happening in these states. That is why the heat is on them and they are running from their comfort zone. It means they would not have food and resources wherever they are running to. Therefore, they would pounce on villages along the way. It is unfortunate; we are carrying out a pursuit on them. Very soon, even the forests would not be a safe haven for them. “