Army Major Killed in ISWAP Attack in Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A major in the Nigerian Army has been killed after ISWAP fighters attacked a military patrol in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources said the officer, who commanded the military base in Damasak, was leading about 30 soldiers on a foot patrol early Friday when they were hit by explosives and gunfire from the insurgents.

The attack forced the troops to scatter. Eight soldiers later made it back to the base, while 22 were first reported missing, including the major.

Some reports claimed the officer might have been captured because someone else was answering his phone. However, another security source said the major was killed during the ambush, not abducted.

The Nigerian Army and the Borno State Police Command had not released an official statement as of the time of this report.

Last year, ISWAP fighters also killed Brigadier General M. Uba in an ambush on troops and Civilian Joint Task Force members along Damboa Road in Borno State.