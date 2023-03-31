Arrest Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Fani Kayode Tells Security Agencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – APC Chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has tasked security agencies to arrest top opposition members who he alleged are planning an interim government to truncate the smooth transition of power from President Buhari to President-elect Tinubu.

It will be recalled that the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), had earlier called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other intelligence agencies to arrest top members of the opposition who are allegedly planning for an interim government to truncate the smooth transition of power on May 29 from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement sent to the press on Thursday, March 30, 2023, Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of Special Media Operations of the PCC, mentioned the names of some opposition members who he believed should be arrested immediately.

“They (the DSS) should arrest those that appear to be behind this evil plot including Peter Obi, Dati Baba Ahmed, Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa and their numerous spokesmen, associates and foreign collaborators in order to find out exactly what their role is in this matter and the part, if any, that they are playing in it,” he said.

He also enjoined the DSS to search and arrest the collaborators, both foreign and local, in the alleged treasonous plot.

“None of them enjoys immunity and none of them are above the law,” he added.