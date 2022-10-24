Article – Dan-Barde: Stop Mocking Our Armed Forces

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – AVM Adamu Fura whom Mohammadu Dan-Barde, PDP governorship candidate in Gombe state, chose to call unprinted names is a man of repute, respect and integrity whose contributions will never be forgotten in a hurry in our state and Nigeria at large.

The military is a profession with special, prolonged and rigorous training. Adamu Fura was a product of this great institution. He passed out through Nigerian Defense Academy as a flight lieutenant and rose through the ranks to the post of Air Vice Marshall (AVM) where he retired. AVM (Rtd) Adamu Fura has undergone a lot of training and courses during his career both within and outside the country. He has also bagged a lot of awards and honors during the period of his service, he is a man with a lot of achievements to his credit.

But Dan-Barde chose to taint the image of the entire Nigerian Air Force and by extension the entire Nigerian Armed Forces by calling one of them a corrupt officer who was favored by the institution and never underwent any training.

Dan-Barde further claimed that an AVM cannot operate a rifle if given one. He further claimed that one of their gallant officers (AVM Adamu Fura) bribed his way through the ranks.

All efforts to make Dan-Barde withdraw these sacrilegious statements fell on deaf ears, neither did he come out to the open and apologize. The entire Air Force and Armed Forces of the country had been abused by Dan-Barde. If this act is allowed to go unchallenged and unpunished, then the country will be under threat in the nearest future as everyone will come out and challenge our gallant Armed Forces.

We will not fold our arms and allow this to happen. Since Dan-Barde can’t do the needful (and he has not in anywhere or anyway denied the leaked audio), we shall continue to use the might of the pen which they say is greater than the sword until something happens.

Further to this, we expect Dan-Barde to publicly apologize for what he did. Failure to do so, we may be left with no other option than to petition and protest his cowardly act following proper channels, procedures and authorities.

Adamu Fura is a well known philanthropist and businessman who had impacted positively on the lives and well-being of the people of Gombe State and beyond. He has always made the Nigerian Air Force proud. This dastardly uncivilized act of hooliganism as displayed by Dan-Barde should not go unscathed and unpunished to avoid further occurrence.

We expect the Nigerian Air Force and the entire good people of Nigeria to do the needful. DAN-BARDE MUST BE PUNISHED!

Dr. Bashir Abdullahi Kumo writes in from Gombe state