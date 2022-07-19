ASUU: Buhari Gives Adamu 2-Weeks Ultimatum To Resolve Unions Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Concerned about the prolonged strike embarked upon by the four university-based unions, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to resolve the issue and report back to him within two weeks

Buhari issued the directive on Tuesday after he received briefings from the relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies involved in resolving the disagreement between the Federal Governemnt and the university unions.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had proceeded on one month warning strike on February 14, and other unions also withdrew their services after that as a result of the alleged inability of the federal government to meet up with their demands.

The three other unions that embarked on strike are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Multiple sources at the meeting disclosed that Buhari directed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige must be in any of the meetings to resolve the lingering crisis.

The sources further said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be part of the team to interface with the striking unions while one of the sources said the President commended Ngige in his efforts so far to resolve the face-off.

Those at the meeting were the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Chairman of National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, the Director-General Budget Office, Ben Akabueze.