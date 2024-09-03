Edo Guber: Ighodalo’ll Win More Than 65% Votes —PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, will win not less than 65 per cent of the expected votes in the Sept. 21 governorship election in Edo.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, said this at a news conference in Abuja on the party’s preparations for the state election.

Ologunagba said that Ighodalo, with his resonating “Prosperity for All Agenda’’, is the candidate acceptable across political parties and apolitical citizens of Edo.

“From all credible indices across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State, the PDP candidate, Ighodalo, is coasting to a sweeping victory with not less that 65 per cent of the total votes expected at the election,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo, were already overwhelmed with the massive support Ighodalo was enjoying ahead of the election.

He, however, decried the alleged plans by some political class to derail the electoral process.

“One of such antics was the attempt to manipulate the INEC bio-data process by fraudulently uploading emojis, pictures of foreigners, social media pictures and non-human photos as polling and collation agents.

“This is with the intent to smuggle in hired thugs to masquerade as polling agents and trigger crisis on election day,” Ologunagba said.

He also alleged that there were plans to instill fear in the people of the state and prevent them from exercising their civil rights on election day using some security operatives.

Ologunagba alleged that one Mr Kingsley Osahon was arrested in Uromi, while two others, namely, Mr Odion Bright and Mr Timothy Isibor were arrested in Igueben.

He also claimed that on Wednesday, Aug. 28, an attempt was made by some APC-controlled operatives to arrest Chief Francis Inegbeniki, who recently defected from APC to PDP.

“It is clear that the plan is to infuse fear in Edo State, heighten tension, instigate crisis and subvert the electoral process.

“The PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately wade in and address the situation.

“We also demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all Edo citizens arrested by the security operatives in the state,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP spokesman also demanded an immediate investigation into apprehensions in the public domain.

He alleged that certain political leaders in the state had reportedly established secret cells in their houses and other locations where they were training and arming thugs for the election.

Ologunagba said that no amount of threats, intimidation or harassment would cow or sway the people of Edo from their resolve to elect Ighodalo as the next governor of the state.

Responding to a question on comments attributed to former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, during the recent party primary elections in Rivers, Ologunagba said that no one was above the party.

Wike had during the PDP state congress at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt reportedly warned PDP governors to avoid interfering in the party’s matters in Rivers.

“What I can tell you is that nobody is above this party. It is the Peoples Democratic Party,” Responding to Wike’s comments, Ologunagba said,

He advised the PDP governors to continue doing whatever they could do to stabilise the party, describing the forum as one of the most potent organs of the party.

“What we know is that nobody is above this party, and we must take that to heart.

“It’s like justice; the wheel of justice grinds slowly but ultimately grinds well.

“We urge our governors to do what is necessary to ensure stability in their states.

“The only way they can achieve stability is through performance.

“If you compare PDP governors with governors from other parties, you will find that PDP governors have clear cases of development,” Ologunagba said.

On whether Wike will appear before the party’s National Reconciliation or Disciplinary committees, Ologunagba said the decision was left for the committees to decide. (NAN)