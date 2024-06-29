ASUU: UNN Chapter Throws Weight Behind Nationwide Indefinite Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter says it will support national leadership nationwide indefinite strike if Federal Government failed to meet the union’s demands after the 21 days ultimatium.

The body took the unanimous decision in Nsukka on Thursday during its congress that lasted about one hour at UNN.

Addressing members during its congress Thursday, Comerade Oyibo Eze, the Chairman of UNN-ASUU said the aim of the congress was to get members opinion on 21 days ultimatium given to Federal Government by ASUU National Leadership to address the union’s demands since 2009 or risk nationwide indefinite strike.

He said “I thank you all for speaking in one voice to support nationwide strike at the expiration of the 21 days ultimatium.

“It’s unfortunate that all the agreements Federal Government signed with ASUU since 2009 have not been implemented.

“This congress resolution is that if after 21 days and government failed to do the needful by implementing all agreements entered with ASUU since 2009, national leadership should proceed on indefinite nationwide strike.

“Members in this congress say enough is enough of government insincerity in redeeming the agreements it signed since 2009,”he said

Ater the congress members carried out a peaceful march protest from Faculty of Social Science in UNN to Main Gate and ended up at Administrative Building where the union handed over a protest letter to UNN Ag Vice-chancellor

Some of the placards displayed by ASUU protesters have these inscriptions; “Kill Education, kill the Nation,” “Nigeria lecturers are the least paid globally,” Government should honour agreement with ASUU since 2009 It is a moral question,

“Government stop forcing ASUU to embark on strike,” Government don’t kill university education in Nigeria,” No pay, no work,” among others.

Oyibo speaking while handing over the protest letter to Prof Romaus Ezeokonkwo, the Ag Vice-chancellor of UNN who was represented by Prof Johnson Urama, the Deputy Vice-chancellor Academic.

The chairman said the protest was not against UNN but against Federal Government who had failed to implement agreements reached with ASUU since 2009.

This protest march is to create awareness and urged Nigerians to prevail on government to do the needful before the expiration of the 21 days ultimatium.

“UNN-ASUU has agreed in the congress to support nationwide indefinite strike if government failed to do the needful,”

Reacting, Ezeokonkwo commended the union for the peaceful protest as well as various interventions by ASUU national leader through agitations that had gone a long in improving infrastructures, teaching and learning in public universities.

“I commend you for this peaceful protest in urging the government to implement all the demands with ASUU since 2009,”

It will be recalled that, ASUU had recently in its 21 days ultimatium charged the Federal Government to meet its demands bothering on the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU/FGN agreement, poor funding of the universities, breach of university autonomy, particularly by the Integrated Personal Payment Information System (IPPIS).

Non-payment of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), non payment of withheld salaries among others.