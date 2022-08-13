ASUU Won’t Go On Strike Under My Administration – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar has stated that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, won’t embark on strike if he is elected president.

Atiku made this known during the commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day in Abuja on Friday saying that the government’s inability to resolve the ASUU strike would never happen under his administration.

He added that any youth most important and fundamental right is the right to education.

He said: “Therefore, I take very strong exception to the strike by ASUU. The inability of the government to resolve that crisis will never happen under a PDP government or administration that I will oversee.

“I have been investing in education for the past 30 years.”

The former Vice President also promised to work with the university authorities to end the incessant strike.

“I believe the PDP provides the best platform for you to actualize your individual, collective aspirations,” he said.