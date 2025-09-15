Athletics Championships: Tobi Amusan Wins Silver For Nigeria In Tokyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -) Nigeria’s sensational 100 meters hurdles champion, Toby Amusan on Monday delivered a splendid performance when she ran 12.29 seconds to clinch silver medal at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event monitored in Lagos is her first medal following a disappointing three years spell at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 2023 World Athletics in Budapest.

Amusan’s top notch performance is also the first medal the Nigerian contingent would be winning at the ongoing championships, which began Sept. 13 and ends Sept. 21.

For Amusan, the silver medal is both a moment of pride and reflection as she remains firmly among the world’s elite and continues to write history for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Itaji Kambundji of Switzerland won the women’s 100 meters Hurdles champion winning a stacked race in a National Record of 12.24s.

She edged Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, who finished 2nd in 12.29s and Grace Stark of US who took the bronze medal in 12.34s.

Masai Russell of the US was in fourth position with 12.44, Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas both clocked 12.49 season’s bests to share fifth.

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams finished seventh in 12.53 while Nadine Visser of the Netherlands placed eighth in 12.56.(NAN)