Tinubu Appoints Chairman, Members Of NASS Commission

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, February 20th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved Dr Saviour Enyiekere’s appointment as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term. 

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Me. Bayo Onanuga in a press release issued on Thursday.

 Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the Senate President.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

 The 12 members are:

 NORTH WEST:

(a) Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi

(b) Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka

 NORTH EAST

(c) Aminu Ibrahim Malle

(d) Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud

 NORTH CENTRAL

(e) Mark Hanmation Tersoo

(f) Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun

 SOUTH WEST

(g) Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga

(h) Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun

 SOUTH EAST

(i) Hon. Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu

  1. G) Festus Ifesinachi Odii

 SOUTH SOUTH

(k) Patrick A. Giwa

(l) Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong

 

Like the chairperson, members of the Commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years, the statement added.

 

