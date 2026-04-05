Atiku Hires U.S. Firm to Boost Image Ahead of 2027 Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has hired a U.S.-based lobbying firm to strengthen his reputation in the United States.

The firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, was contracted in a deal worth $1.2 million for a period of 12 months. The agreement was signed in March 2026 and filed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the contract, the firm will promote Atiku’s leadership profile and policy ideas to U.S. government officials and members of Congress. It will also help arrange meetings and provide advice on communication and strategy.

Part of the firm’s role includes countering the Nigerian government’s lobbying efforts in the United States and presenting Atiku’s position on governance, economic policy, and regional stability.

The contract states that the firm will engage with U.S. policymakers through briefings, policy papers, and other communication materials.

Atiku is expected to pay the $1.2 million fee in six instalments over the duration of the agreement.

The move comes as Atiku is widely believed to be preparing for the 2027 presidential election. His political party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is currently facing internal leadership challenges.

Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would no longer recognise factions of the party following a court ruling.

The lobbying firm has also indicated it may engage with U.S. officials, including Donald Trump, over concerns about Nigeria’s democratic process.

Atiku’s move follows similar actions by the Federal Government and other Nigerian stakeholders who have hired U.S. lobbying firms in recent months to promote their interests abroad.