Atiku, Tambuwal, Imoke In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday led a delegation to meet with his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo at the hilltop residence of the former Nigerian leader in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former vice president was accompanied by former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal who is a former governor of Sokoto State.

The agenda of the meeting was not known as of press time but it comes amid plans by opposition politicians to map out strategies to trounce the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and win the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku deputised Obasanjo from May 1999 to May 2007. Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, came second after President Bola Tinubu of the APC who won the poll.