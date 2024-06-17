Attack On Ogbaru LGA: Anambra CP Pledges To Fish Out Perpetrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has condemned the morning attack at the Ogbaru Local Government Area Headquarters Secretariat of the state by armed arsonists.

The attack, which resulted in the destruction of four patrol vehicles belonging to the vigilantes, has been described as an act of cowardice. Notably, there were no casualties.

A statement by Spokesman for the Command SP, Tochukwu Ikenga weekend said “Preliminary information indicates that the assailants, arriving in large numbers on motorcycles and a vehicle, began shooting indiscriminately.

“However, they faced strong resistance from the Vigilante Operatives until the police response team arrived.

According to him ” due to the superior firepower of the security operatives, the gunmen fled the scene.

” Unfortunately, four operational vehicles of the security operatives were engulfed in flames and severely damaged.

“In response to this incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations led a joint security force comprising the Army, Navy, and other security agencies to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment. Ongoing onslaught operations are being carried out to apprehend the culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police commends the security operatives for their bravery and assures the public of continued and strengthened collaboration in the fight against criminal elements in the State.

“Further developments will be communicated as they arise” he assured.