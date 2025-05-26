AU Calls For Justice, Unity On Africa Day

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Mahmoud Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), has emphasised the urgent need for Africans to strive for freedom from conflict, underdevelopment, and war.

Youssouf made this known in a statement on Sunday marking Africa Day 2025, reiterating a call for justice, unity, and shared progress among AU member states.

According to Mr Nuur Sheekh, Spokesperson for the Chairperson, Youssouf reflected on Africa’s historic journey during the event and called for bold steps toward a just and prosperous future.

He said, “This year’s theme, ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,’ honours the memory of those who suffered under slavery and colonialism.

“It also promotes the rights of Africa and its diaspora to truth, justice, and restoration.

“Justice and reparations remain long overdue. Africa will not be held hostage by the pain of its past.

“Africa continues to sacrifice and strive toward freedom from conflict, underdevelopment, and war.

“The continent is steadily building a future of peace, prosperity, and integration.”

Youssouf highlighted Africa’s strategic assets, including its youthful and growing population, vast arable land, rich mineral wealth, and abundant renewable energy potential.

With its population expected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, he said, Africa was not only the continent of the future but also a key driver of global transformation.

He commended the resilience of African economies, noting that many countries achieved macroeconomic gains and even double-digit growth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also lauded the dynamism of African youth and women, who were leading community transformation and innovation across the continent.

Youssouf stressed Africa’s evolving role in global governance, pointing to the continent’s membership in the G20 as both a well-deserved participation and global recognition of Africa’s importance.

“It is our duty as Africans to safeguard our resources and prioritise value addition through transformative initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Africa must no longer be an afterthought in global geopolitics. Let us reaffirm our shared values and take rightful ownership of our future on the global stage.

“Pan-Africanism was forged through the dreams and determination of our people, but also through strategic foresight. Let us honour that legacy with bold, united action,” he added.

He urged Africans to stand tall in their identity, pursue justice with courage, and shape the continent’s future with confidence and pride as Africa Day is marked across the continent and in the diaspora.(NAN)