Atiku Speaks On Tinubu-Shettima Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has spoken concerning the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) flagbearer Bola Tinubu’s choice of a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his running mate, ahead of 2023 election.

Atiku, in a statement, tasked Nigerians to jettison ‘exclusionist politics’, saying that the country had seen the worst shade of exclusionist politics and the next level is the path of inclusive and unifying politics.

Part of the statement read: “Politics is meant to be a corrective mechanism. So, even when we’re upset about the inexcusable low that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought us in the past 7 years, we must ensure that we insulate our politics from the corrosive effect of the ruling party’s failures.”

According to him, the society cannot progress if its politics is divisive.

“Dear friend and compatriot, the journey that we have signed on to undertake together is not one that we can accomplish by threading the inglorious path of exclusionist politics. This journey, our campaign, is a rescue mission this nation and it is a mission that must involve all Nigerians.

“So, while our opponents might think that there is an easy road to victory in divisive politics, we must get the message across to them that Nigeria has seen the worst shade of exclusionist politics and the road ahead is the path of inclusive and unifying politics. That is what we stand for,” he said.