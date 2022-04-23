Authors Announce Launch Of New Report On Urbanisation Dynamics In Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) will on Tuesday jointly launch the new report on Urbanisation dynamics in Africa.

The 2022 edition of the report entitled, “Africa’s Urbanisation Dynamics: The Economic Power of Africa’s Cities” provides a broad and current perspective on Africa’s urban economies.

The report which is jointly authored by SWAC, ECA and AfDB will be launched at a virtual ceremony where the authors will present its key findings and discuss policy implications for national and local governments.

Based on data from more than 4 million individuals and firms in 2,600 cities across 34 countries, it presents compelling evidence that urbanisation contributes to better economic outcomes and higher living standards for Africans.

Meanwhile, urbanisation accounts for approximately 30 percent of per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth across Africa. Additionally, gains in economic performance and quality of life from urbanization frequently extend to smaller towns and rural areas in the vicinity of cities.

Participants will include the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AUDA-NEPA and honorary president of SWAC, Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, Vice-President, Private Sector,

Infrastructure and Industrialization at AfDB, Solomon Quaynor and Acting Director, Gender, Poverty and Social Policy Division of UNECA, Edlam Abera Yemeru.

SWAC is an independent, international platform that promotes regional policies to improve the economic and social wellbeing of people in the Sahel and West Africa.

The Strategy and Policy Group (SPG) is composed of the Members who are responsible for governing and monitoring our work and the SWAC Secretariat is in charge of implementing the work programme.

They meet once a year to define SWAC’s work priorities, approve activity and financial reports as well as their Programme of Work and Budget. The group also provide financial contributions for the implementation of their work programme and nominate the Honorary President. This position is currently held by Dr. Ibrahim Assane Mayaki of Niger.