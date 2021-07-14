Auto Crashes Claim 85 In Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Edo State has said that no fewer than 85 persons lost their lives and 279 others got injured in various road traffic crashes (RTCs) recorded in Edo between January and June.

African Examiner reports that Mr. Henry Benamaisia, the corps Sector Commander who made this known to newsmen said that a total of 717 persons were involved in 114 traffic accidents within the period under review.

The sector commander disclosed that 24 persons died in January; 13 in February, and 14 in March.

He also noted that 19 people lost their lives in April, four in May, and 11 in the month of June.

“In April we recorded 24 RTCs, May, was 12, while in June we recorded 20 RTCs.

“From the total crashes, 39 were fatal and 61 serious, while we recorded 14 minors involved in the crashes”, Benamaisia disclosed.

NAN























