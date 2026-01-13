Bandits Impose N50,000 Farming Tax on Kano, Katsina Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Armed groups operating in parts of Kano and Katsina states are reportedly extorting farmers, demanding up to ₦50,000 per acre from sugarcane growers before they are allowed to harvest their crops.

According to multiple reports, the armed groups have established strongholds within the Rugu Forest in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and the Falgore Forest in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

From these locations, they allegedly enforce illegal farm levies and issue threats against farmers who refuse to comply.

Farmers who default on the payments are said to face intimidation, destruction of crops, and the risk of violent attacks, forcing many to abandon their farmlands altogether. While sugarcane farmers are the primary targets, maize production in the area has also been affected.

An activist identified as Bakatsine, who posts under the X handle @DanKatsina50, said the affected forests lie within the Kano–Katsina food belt, one of Northern Nigeria’s most important agricultural corridors.

The region supplies major markets, including Dawanau Market in Kano, with sugarcane and maize.

According to security analysts, continued disruption of farming activities in the area could lead to food shortages and rising prices across Northern Nigeria.

Despite the presence of military and police checkpoints along the Falgore Road, the armed groups are reportedly operating within five kilometres of these security positions.

Residents describe the situation as a gradual takeover, with the armed actors imposing rules, collecting levies, and controlling economic activities with little resistance.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Kano nor the Katsina state government nor the security agencies had issued an official response to the allegations.

In a related development, the Katsina State Government has defended the release of 70 persons suspected of involvement in banditry-related activities.

Speaking during a live programme, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Muazu, said the releases were part of a peace agreement between repentant bandits and communities affected by insecurity.

According to Muazu, the peace deal, entered into by at least 15 local government areas, has resulted in the release of approximately 1,000 abducted persons by armed groups who agreed to lay down their arms.