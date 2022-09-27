Banky W Solicits Funds For House Of Reps Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W, has initiated a fundraiser for his political ambition ahead of the 2023 election.

The singer wants to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency in the house of representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, Banky W stated that mainstream “politics is expensive and difficult” and cannot be funded by only one person.

“We have an election to win, and we need your help to get over the finish line. In 2019 we planted the seed; in 2023, we will win the seat, and begin the process of fixing Nigeria, one elective office at a time… starting with the house of reps in Eti-Osa,” he wrote.

“If impact is truly the goal, then we must no longer be content to shout from the sidelines. We must get into the system to fix it. The problems in Nigeria are from the top down, but the solutions are from the bottom up. We must build an army of like minds who will enter Government with the same agenda – to fix Nigeria one community, one ward, one policy at a time. It is possible.

“Our plan is strategic, bold, and implementable, but we can’t do it without you. Mainstream politics is incredibly expensive and difficult. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.

Please consider this an invitation to do whatever you can to partner with us on this journey.”

According to him, financial support is needed to actualise his dream of changing the narrative in politics.

“The only people who ever change the world are the ones crazy enough to believe that they can.

“Here’s hoping you’re willing to take that step of faith, and make a contribution to support this movement, and share it with someone else,” he added.